Georgina Rodriguez reveals that she and Cristiano Ronaldo encourage children to use crayons instead of iPads and laptops when they are playing.

GEORGINA RODRIGUEZ claims she and Cristiano Ronaldo keep their children entertained with crayons and play kitchens rather than iPads and laptops.

They’re trying to avoid letting technology into the lives of the expanding family they’re raising together, according to the star of the new Netflix show ‘I Am Georgina.’

Cristiano, who turned 37 yesterday, revealed last month that he is still waiting for his eldest son Cristianinho to get his first cellphone during a break from his busy football schedule in Morocco.

And his long-term partner, who has a four-year-old daughter named Alana with the Manchester United striker and is expecting twins in April, confirmed that they try to keep modern gadgets away from their children.

Georgina also raises Cristiano’s four-year-old twins Eva and Mateo, whom she refers to as “mum” in the new Netflix docu-series about her rags-to-riches journey.

“The truth is that at home we’re not the typical parents who give the children iPads, mobile phones, or computers to entertain them,” the 28-year-old model and influencer, who has nearly four million followers since the show’s premiere, told an interviewer.

“On the contrary, it’s the other way around.

Pen and paper, beads, and toy kitchens are always on the agenda.

We do a lot of painting and dancing.

“When it comes to technology, I’m already a disaster.”

It’s not something I’m particularly skilled at.

“I don’t have the patience or time.”

“When the children are very restless and won’t stop, I put on Angel Corella’s Swan Lake,” she explained.

“My eldest child is going to be 12 soon, and he asks me every time, Daddy, can I have a phone, can I have a phone, can I have a phone,” Cristiano said during an interview on a stage at Al Wazl Plaza in Dubai late last month.

“‘Cristiano, you have time,’ I say to him.

“I understand that this generation is a generation ahead of its time, so I agree that we should take advantage of that, but not to become obsessed with technology.”

“Give them, but only for a limited time, not forever.”

That, I believe, is the main point.”

Despite Georgina’s admission that she has trouble with technology, she appears to be doing a good job of growing her Instagram following.

She now has 33.2 million followers, nearly four million more than when ‘I Am Georgina’ debuted just over a week ago…

