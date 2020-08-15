Georgina Rodriguez shows off incredible figure and peachy bum in black bikini while on yacht with Cristiano Ronaldo

GEORGINA RODRIGUEZ has once again stolen the limelight from her superstar partner as she wowed in a black bikini.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 26-year-old girlfriend showed off her incredible figure in Saint-Tropez on the couple’s £5.5million yacht.

Rodriguez and Ronaldo were in a joyous mood as they basked in the sunshine in the Mediterranean Sea.

The couple were caught on camera jumping into the water, with Ronaldo and his girlfriend opting to wear snorkel goggles.

And Rodriguez was also seen playing with her beau’s hair as he took in the scenery from his luxury yacht.

The pair are making the most of their free time after Juventus crashed out of the Champions League at the hands of Lyon.

Earlier this week they were enjoying the views that San Marino has to offer from their yacht.

And Rodriguez also sent her 20 million Instagram followers wild after she uploaded a busty picture on social media.

Commenting on her physique, one fan said: “You are the bomb of the Mediterranean.”

☮️

A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on Aug 10, 2020 at 6:23am PDT

Another simply stated: “Beautiful.”

Rodriguez has also had cause to celebrate after bagging a deal with fashion brand PrettyLittleThing last month.

The Spanish model even showed off some items from her new collection in a saucy Insta video.

En la vida hay tantas ocasiones especiales como veces elegimos celebrarlas. 🌿🍃💚

A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on Aug 4, 2020 at 3:51am PDT

Yellow top, open sea, good vibes only 💛 @suspiciousantwerp #suspiciousantwerppartner

A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on Jul 25, 2020 at 3:03am PDT

Hakuna matata 🦁🐾❤️

A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on Jul 19, 2020 at 4:12am PDT

🌸🌸🌸🌸 feliz día 🌸🌸🌸🌸

A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on Jul 9, 2020 at 3:03am PDT