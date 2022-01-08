Georgina Rodriguez, the pregnant partner of Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo, wears socks and sliders at a cafe while wearing no make-up.

Georgina Rodriguez, CRISTIANO RONALDO’s pregnant girlfriend, wore socks and sliders to a Cheshire cafe, opting for a stunning natural look.

The usually glam Argentine model wore a winter black coat with ALO socks and sliders to keep it casual.

Rodriguez, 27, is due to give birth to twins in April.

The boy and girl will join Rodriguez’s four-year-old daughter Alana as Rodriguez’s second and third children.

However, Ronaldo’s other four children, whom he had before meeting Rodriguez five years ago, will be present with the twins.

Cristiano Jr., 11, Eva, 4, and Mateo, 4, appear to get along well with Rodriguez.

Before Christmas, the Ronaldo family flew to Lapland to see Santa, a trip Rodriguez describes as making her “the happiest mother in the world.”

Despite Dolores Ronaldo’s praise for Rodriguez’s ‘great support’ of her son, CR7 has yet to pop the big question.

Rodriguez, in her new Netflix docu-series Soy Georgina, hopes Ronaldo will propose soon.

Rodriguez, who met Ronaldo while working at a Gucci store, opens up about her journey from rags to riches in the documentary series, revealing that she used to live in a £250-a-month storage room with no heat.

In late January, the seven-part series will be released.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo will be hoping for a happy ending to his latest dramas at Old Trafford when his side hosts Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round on Monday night.