Geovani Biancho, a 42-year-old footballer, died after a flying kick to the chest during a friendly match, prompting an investigation.

During a friendly match in Brazil, a player was killed by a flying kick to the chest by an opponent.

Geovani Biancho, a father of one, died in the hospital shortly after being rushed.

Police questioned a 21-year-old man, but he was released on bail pending an investigation because he was not caught’red-handed.’

According to local reports, he admitted to the assault but claimed he ‘lost his head’ in a fit of rage.

Biancho, an amateur player with a wife and three-year-old son, was attacked on Saturday during a friendly near Carlos Barbosa in southern Brazil.

He was a member of the Torinense Recreational and Cultural Sporting Club, a local team.

According to reports, after committing a foul, a witness got into an argument with an opponent, but claimed the aggressor was a third man who kicked him in the chest with a flying kick.

“We thought he was going to separate the two men who were arguing, including the victim,” the unnamed witness told a local newspaper, “but instead he ran up to him and delivered a flying kick.”

Biancho’s teammates helped him after he began convulsing on the ground, and an ambulance was dispatched, but he died shortly after midnight the same day.

The assailant allegedly fled the scene before being apprehended.

The regional cup final, which was scheduled for this weekend, has been rescheduled for December 19.

A Brazilian footballer was charged with attempted murder in October after he was caught on camera brutally kicking a referee in the head during a game in the country’s south.

The player, William Ribeiro of Sport Club So Paulo, assaulted the referee after he was called for a foul during a league match against Guarani.

The game was stopped for nearly 15 minutes as referee Rodrigo Crivellaro was taken to the hospital.

Later, he was let out.

Ribeiro kicked Crivellaro before taking another horrible kick to the ground, leaving the ref helpless on the ground.

