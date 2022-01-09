Gerard Pique has posted a bank statement showing his wages at Barcelona to refute claims that he is paid £450k per week by the cash-strapped club.

To refute claims that he is paid £450k per week by Barcelona, Gerard Pique posts a bank statement showing his earnings.

The 34-year-old centre-back was one of three players whose wages were allegedly leaked by Spanish TV3’s Onze program, with Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba also said to be on large salaries with the cash-strapped club.

Pique, on the other hand, has debunked those claims with a screenshot of half of his annual salary – £2 million.

This means he was paid £4 million for the year 2021, or about £75,000 per week.

He also added a pointed comment to those who attempted to reveal his wages alongside the screenshot of the payroll statement.

“Characters like this charging for public television to defend their friends,” he wrote on Twitter.

“This is half of my December 30th payroll.”

“Try to be a little more self-respectful.”

Pique’s comments follow a statement from Barcelona, which has debts estimated to be in excess of £1 billion, in response to reports of their players’ wages.

On Friday, the LaLiga side said: “In relation to Mr.

FC Barcelona wants to clarify the following after Llus Canut’s appearance on TV3’s ‘Onze’ program yesterday:

“1

The Club has not, in any case, provided information on the salaries of certain first-team players, and its source is unknown.

“2”

In any case, the amounts mentioned in the information are incorrect, do not correspond to reality, and, in the case of the first three players mentioned, they are given as fixed amounts that, because they are variable, may never be reached. to merit.

“3

The assertion that the aforementioned players have only deferred 100% of their salaries is false. Messrs.

When they signed the last contract renewal last summer, Piqué, Busquets, and Alba gave up a portion of their salary.

“We believe it is inappropriate, unprofessional, and that it has acted in bad faith when this information is offered as true and truthful, and we regret that data of this nature is provided that affects the players’ personal rights and that deserves the highest level of confidentiality when they are true.”

Due to the club’s current financial crisis, several of Barca’s most prominent players have been forced to take pay cuts.

After failing to reach an agreement on a new contract, Lionel Messi eventually left the Nou Camp for free.

At the start of the January transfer window, they were still able to sign Man City forward Ferran Torres, but they couldn’t register him until other players were sold or the wage bill was reduced…

