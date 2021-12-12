Geri Horner joins new Formula One world champion Max Verstappen in a photo and congratulates Red Bull CEO Christian Horner.

Geri Horner posts a photo with new Formula One World Champion Max Verstappen and congratulates Red Bull CEO Christian Horner.

In Abu Dhabi, GERI HORNER shared a photo with new Formula One world champion Max Verstappen and congratulated her husband.

The Spice Girl was on hand to witness one of the most dramatic season finales ever at Yas Marina Circuit.

Verstappen, a Red Bull driver, controversially beat Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton on the final lap to win his first drivers’ title.

On the podium, team boss Christian Horner, who is married to Geri, joined the flying Dutchman in wild champagne celebrations.

On her Instagram account, Ginger Spice shared a selfie with Verstappen with the caption “Congratulations.”

She then added the hashtag (hashtag)nevergiveup after tagging Verstappen and her husband Christian.

After Hamilton overtook Verstappen for the lead off the line in Abu Dhabi, he adopted that motto.

Until a controversial late-race safety car deployment, the Brit was in the lead for the majority of the race.

While racing was halted behind the safety car, five lapped cars separated Hamilton in front of Verstappen in second.

Michael Masi, the race director, had previously stated that no cars would be allowed to unlap themselves behind the safety car, meaning Verstappen would have had to navigate through the backmarkers before challenging for the lead.

Masi, however, made a last-ditch CHANGE to his decision, allowing the five cars separating Hamilton and Verstappen to pass.

That gave the Red Bull driver plenty of room to attack his rival, and he took advantage of the fresher tyres to pass him on the final lap.

Merc chiefs were furious, and they immediately appealed, but their complaints were dismissed by the circuit.

As Verstappen and Red Bull began their long-awaited celebrations, the team vowed to appeal the decision to the FIA’s appeals court.