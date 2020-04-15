German lower-league club offers document 125,000 tickets to match regardless of coronavirus curbs … however there’s a catch

With international sport presently stock-still due to constraints made to stop the spread of Covid-19, one German side has found a novel method of maintaining their finances ticking over by marketing 125,000 tickets to a ‘online video game’.

Lower rate side Lokomotive Leipzig introduced today that they had actually established a new club record for ticket

sales wherefore they refer to as a’virtual game against an unseen challenger’. The game, which they say will certainly happen on May 8, comes in the middle of an international lockdown of many significant sporting activities worldwide as various federal governments battle to deal with the spread of the unique coronavirus.

The club revealed strategies last month to offer the symbolic tickets to the fictional video game at a cost of EUR1 each ($1.10) and also set a goal of exceeding the record total ticket sales of 120,000 which was embeded in 1987 in a Cup Winners’ Cup semi-final encounter French clothing Bordeaux.

“When we started the campaign on March 19, nobody can have thought of that we would fracture the 120,000 mark so quickly,” Lokomotive head of state Thomas Lowe said of the suggestion.

“In the name of the club, I wish to give thanks to all the fans that have actually made payments from all across the world. It’s great to see exactly how the yellow and blue family is sticking in these challenging times.”