Gerrard and Rangers players ‘volunteer’ for wage deferrals

Rangers have revealed manager Steven Gerrard and his first-team squad “volunteered” to receive wage deferrals for the next three months.

The Ibrox club will also make use of the Government’s job retention scheme to ensure other employees receive their full wages.

The players and coaching staff are reported to be taking only half of their salaries for three months but will be reimbursed once football resumes following the suspension amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A club statement read: “Rangers can confirm that first-team players, manager, coaches and executive directors have volunteered to take a salary deferral for the next three months.

“Senior players and staff were keen to ensure that no Rangers employee suffered financial hardship during this crisis.

“All parties volunteered and wholeheartedly agreed to defer wages to ensure that fellow colleagues could continue to be paid their salaries in full.

“We are proud of the leadership and responsibility taken by senior members of staff, and acknowledge the positive impact that this will have on everyone at Rangers.

“We are resolved that the integrity of the club is maintained as we continue our focus on ensuring the financial stability of the business.

“Due to the extraordinary challenges from the ongoing crisis, Rangers intends to implement the coronavirus job retention scheme for a number of employees.

“Rangers will ensure that everyone furloughed under this government scheme will receive 100 per cent salary through ‘top up’ assistance from the club with all other conditions and benefits remaining unchanged.”

Skipper James Tavernier added: “I want to place on record our appreciation to every single member of staff for their determination and resolve during these unprecedented events. I’m very proud of the reaction of everyone at Rangers to the challenge we face throughout the UK and beyond.

“As a team, we were adamant that we work together to do all we can to secure the future of the football club. We are also acutely aware of the livelihoods and wellbeing of our staff.

“In reality, it was an easy decision for players and senior staff. Now is the time to work with unity of purpose, as the Rangers family, to ensure that everyone works together to maintain our institution. Today has made me proud to be Rangers captain.”

