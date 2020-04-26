Gerrard controversially compares Henderson to Man Utd legend

Steven Gerrard has compared “selfless” Liverpool captain to Manchester United legend Paul Scholes.

Henderson has emerged as a vital cog in Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool machine, the Reds winning 21 and drawing one of the 22 Premier League games he has started this season.

The midfielder was one of the favourites to be named Player of the Year before the league’s suspension, while he has also been at the forefront of the player reaction to the current global pandemic.

Henderson has been praised for his role in the #PlayersTogether movement, which Gerrard sees as typical of his former teammate.

“It’s no surprise to me how he’s handling himself on and off the pitch,” Gerrard told BT Sport.

“Obviously I played with him for numerous years with Liverpool and England. A very fit, athletic boy who’s selfless in his approach on the pitch, puts everyone else above himself.

“When you play alongside him you appreciate the job he does for the team and I think over the years he’s been developing parts of his game. His passing range now is fantastic.”

Gerrard went on to anger loads of United fans by comparing Henderson’s impact on the pitch to that of legendary midfielder Scholes.

“He’s running games with control, a bit like Paul Scholes used to do and he’s leading by example. He’s always there for the team,” he added.

“I’ve watched him grow as a human being with interest, he’s always been a great lad and a great team-mate. It’s no surprise now that people are starting to recognise what a man he is, both on and off the pitch.

“Every bit of praise he gets he deserves it because it’d true, and I can guarantee that because I’ve been alongside him.”