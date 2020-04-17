Gerrard names best derby moment as Carra recalls lowest point

Steven Gerrard ranks his March 2012 hat-trick against Everton as his favourite Merseyside derby moment.

Gerrard scored all three goals as Kenny Dalglish’s side ended a three-game Premier League losing run with an emphatic win at Anfield eight years ago.

It was the first Merseyside derby hat-trick in two decades and one Gerrard remembers fondly.

Asked on Sky Sports for his best derby memory, he replied: “I think from a personal point of view as a player it was when I scored the hat-trick.

“I’ve had tons and tons of abuse off these Everton fans since I made my debut so to score the hat-trick at Anfield was a special moment from my point of view.”

Carragher then recalled his lowest Merseyside derby moment – a 3-0 win for Everton at Goodison Park in September 2006.

“We went for a meal after the game because we had a European game,” he said. “I was so bad, I was in a trance. You actually sent me a text across the table. It was awful.”

“We used to feel it more than most, with all due respect,” Gerrard added. “There was a lot more pressure on us.

“When you play a high-profile game, if you’re on the wrong side of a result you don’t even want to go to the shop to get the papers. You want to get that win before you can show your face again.

“That’s the reason why we loved it so much, because all the expectation and responsibility was on your shoulders.”

