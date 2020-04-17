Gerrard names something ‘that’s blown me away’ about Liverpool

Steven Gerrard thinks the existing Liverpool squad’s psychological strength sets them apart and provides them a “amazing opportunity” to deliver success over the following few years.

Gerrard has actually viewed Liverpool close in on a first league title success in 30 years by building a 25-point lead at the top of the Premiership before the coronavirus-enforced closure.

Now the Rangers manager, perhaps Liverpool’s greatest ever before player, is forecasting Jurgen Klopp’s players have the best perspective to supply sustained success.

“They simply seem to be improving and also more powerful each and every single year,” Gerrard informed Sky Sports‘ Football Show.

“I assume the one crucial point that has blown me far from when I played– what they seem to have now is psychological strength throughout the board.

“We used to have some really good experts as well as psychologically solid players in our squad now it seems that from No1 in the team to player 26 psychologically they’re all beasts and are all on the exact same web page.

“To have a team that has that way of thinking I’m actually excited to view them in the coming years since I believe they have an amazing chance to come to be a truly successful Liverpool group, which’s what most of us want as Liverpool fans.

“They’ve been sensational for a couple of years currently. I thought they were very unfortunate in 2015 not to be champs. That was just down to how good Man City were.”

Gerrard also paid tribute to Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson for his role in aiding to arrange the #PlayersTogether initiative to raise funds for the NHS throughout the recurring pandemic.

“That just amounts him up as an individual. He’s a really selfless individual on and off the pitch.

“I think he’s obtained much better as well as better from a football perspective. Yet as an individual I believe what he’s corrected the last number of weeks sums him up. He’s a wonderful guy as well as a good example to a great deal of young youngsters.”

