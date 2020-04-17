Gerrard snubs Suarez, reveals two best Liverpool teammates

Steven Gerrard has revealed his two best attacking partnerships at Liverpool.

Gerrard formed many a potent union over 17 years in the Liverpool first team – and also played with El-Hadji Diouf a few times.

He believes he was at his best when alongside fellow academy product Michael Owen or former club-record signing Fernando Torres.

Asked on Sky Sports which teammate he shared the best playing relationship with, he said: “I think it would either be out of Michael Owen and Torres.

“I played with Michael when I was quite young. I always knew that Michael was on the same page and the same wavelength. I didn’t use to have to look twice.

Owen: Why Gerrard was on ‘a different level’ to Scholes, Lampard

“I had that same connection with Torres when I moved further up.

“My role with Suarez was different because I was deeper. He had Coutinho and Daniel Sturridge so there was less onus on myself to create.

“Owen and Torres got the best out of me as a No. 8 midfielder.”

Torres certainly agrees, describing Gerrard as his “icon player” last month.

“I need Steven in the team, any system, any team, a key player for me and obviously the most important player in that role as a No.10, a little bit in front of Mascherano and Alonso,” the Spaniard said.

“[He’s] the best player I played with, I’ve said that many times. He is the player that completed my game.”

The F365 Show is on hiatus until the football returns. Subscribe now ready for its glorious comeback. In the meantime, listen to the latest episode of Planet Football’s 2000s podcast, The Broken Metatarsal.