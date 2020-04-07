Gerrard ‘very proud’ of Rangers after wages ‘no-brainer’

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has spoken of his pride after a “unanimous” decision among his coaches and players to defer wages in order to protect non-football staff’s income.

Rangers earlier revealed the first-team squad had volunteered to temporarily forego a portion of their wages for three months.

The Ibrox club will also make use of the Government’s job retention scheme to ensure other employees receive their full wages.

The players and coaching staff are reported to be taking only half of their salaries for three months but will be reimbursed once football resumes following the suspension amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gerrard told his club’s Twitter account: “The players and the directors and staff have shown good leadership and responsibility to defer the wages. I think it was a no-brainer and the right thing to do.

“It’s important that you show respect to all the people at the club whatever your role is and I think we have shown real good togetherness by doing this.

“I’m very proud of the efforts and the support of everyone at the club. It was unanimous that everyone wanted to do this.

“It’s important during these hard times that no-one suffers from financial hardship. It does make me really proud as a manager that everyone was really keen to make sure that everyone was looked after.”