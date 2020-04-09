Gerrit Cole’s wife Amy also pitches (Major League Baseball)

By Denis Bedoya  On  In Sports 

Amy, the wife of Gerrit Cole pitcher of the Yankees in Major League Baseball (MLBBig leagues) also launches fire for him home.

In the family Cole, who is expecting her first child, not only Gerrit pitcha it also does your wife Amy.

And so the Cole in a video on social networks:

This is how the Cole quarantine for the pandemic of Coronavirus (Covid-19), releasing the arm so much Gerrit how Amy, who take turns throwing and whipping at each other.

First was Gerriyou, who threw you at Amy And now it’s Amy, who throws Gerrit at him.

So the safest thing is that the son of Cole He also cast in addition to being the nephew of Bradon Crawford shortstop of the San Francisco Giants.

