Gerwyn Price has called for the World Darts Championships to be postponed after yet another player was knocked out by Covid.

After failing a lateral flow test following the Christmas break, No.14 seed Dave Chisnall will not face Luke Humphries in the third round this afternoon.

Chizzy will receive only £25,000 in prize money and must undergo self-isolation for a period of time.

Without throwing a dart, Humphries receives a bye for the fourth round tomorrow and will face Chris Dobey, who was also a walkover winner.

This comes after it was revealed that Vincent van der Voort and Michael van Gerwen had been kicked out of the team due to positive drug tests following a Christmas lunch at their manager’s home.

Following his second-round exit against Rob Cross last Thursday night, fellow Dutchman Raymond van Barneveld tested positive for the deadly bug.

Price, the world No. 1 and defending world champion, has made a sensational call for the event to be temporarily halted.

“Tournament needs to be postponed,” Price said simply in an Instagram story.

“I’ve been in their shoes,” he continued, “so I feel for the players who have had to withdraw.”

“It takes a lot of hard work to get events like the World Championships on the calendar, so postponing is probably not the best option, but it’s one I wouldn’t rule out.”

“It’s time for me to stay safe and out of sight… stay safe everyone.”

When taking to social media on Tuesday night, the Iceman also stated that the tournament had been devalued.

“I’d rather play the best to be the best,” he said.

“I feel terrible for these players having to pull out because of Covid.”

Price, 36, is scheduled to face Dutchman Dirk van Duijevnbode tonight, but the fourth-round matchup is uncertain.

Van Duijvenbode, an aubergine farm office worker, told the media that he spent some time with Van der Voort and Van Gerwen over the weekend.

Price’s rage may stem from the fact that the no.17 seed is awaiting the results of his test today.

Only two matches will be played this afternoon: Jose de Sousa will face Alan Soutar of Scotland, and Nathan Aspinall will face Callan Rydz.