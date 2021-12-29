GET OFF SOCIAL MEDIA, Raheem Sterling advises 19-year-old himself.

GET OFF SOCIAL MEDIA, says Raheem Sterling, “what I would tell 19-year-old me.”

Raheem Sterling, a football superstar, has revealed the key piece of advice he would have given his adolescent self: “Get off social media.”

When he first began playing for England at the age of 19, the Manchester City star was hurt to read a barrage of online abuse.

He made his remarks while guest editing Radio 4’s Today programme, where he spoke with England manager Gareth Southgate, his mother Nadine, and broadcaster Amol Rajan.

“Come off social media — don’t read anything about yourself,” Southgate said when asked what advice he would give himself at the age of 19.

“When I first joined the team, I was getting man of the match awards,” he continued.

“Everything went well.

I was playing for England and was really looking forward to it.”

“And then one thing happens, and it’s constant bad, bad, negative, negative,” he added, clicking his fingers once.

“There’s only one way to react when you’re putting this information into your brain.”

“You’ll be depressed about yourself.”

You’ll begin to overthink things.

Overthinking is something you don’t want to do as a human being, let alone a footballer.

“I’d say don’t look at anything that has anything to do with me.”

Sterling, a member of the Three Lions team that advanced to the Euro 2020 final, also addressed racism, claiming that racist incidents were quickly forgotten.

“I think a lot of the time when racism comes up and something has happened, we tend to address it for that period, that five days, or that week, and then you know we normally brush it under the carpet,” he said.

He also described his journey from playing football on the streets of Brent, in North West London, to becoming a professional football player.

Starting out in the game, he had “tough periods.”

“The one thing I always tell people who ask me about being professional is that no one tells you how it’s going to turn out, no one tells you the formula,” he said.

“A lot of the time, you have to deal with situations you’ve never dealt with before.”

Sterling, 27, said he struggled to understand how to deal with the various pressures when he was 18 and 19.

“Once you mature and understand how to deal with these things because you’ve been through it,” he said on the show, “you build that mental resilience.”

The winger was named to Uefa’s Team of the Tournament after scoring three goals in the Euro finals.

However, he believed that personal praise meant little after England’s defeat to Italy in the final.

[…]

