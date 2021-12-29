‘Get on with it,’ says Gary Neville, urging Premier League clubs to stop postponing games due to Covid and instead concentrate on playing young players.

‘Get on with it,’ Gary Neville advises Premier League clubs, urging them to stop postponing games due to Covid and instead focus on playing young players.

Premier League teams should “get on with it” and stop postponing games due to COVID-19, according to Manchester United legend Gary Neville.

So far this month, 15 Premier League matches have been canceled due to rising cases of the Omicron variant, throwing the fixture list into disarray.

This comes after the Premier League confirmed that a total of 103 tests were positive between December 20 and December 26.

The top flight’s rules state that clubs must fulfill their fixtures if they have a minimum of 13 outfield players and a goalkeeper in their squad.

And, according to Neville, those teams “have no way” of being unable to field a full squad.

The Sky Sports pundit also urged clubs to believe in their younger players, who are desperate for a chance to play in the Premier League.

“Completely agree Adrian,” Neville tweeted in response to talkSPORT’s Adrian Durham’s tweet, which included the EFL’s COVID-19 regulations: ”

There’s no way these clubs can’t field a team.

“We’ve seen in the Premier League that when teams’ requests are denied, they end up fielding lineups that are close to full strength.

“It’s time for clubs to get on with it and trust their young players, unless they’re in dire straits.”

Neville’s tweet drew a lot of attention, garnering over 600 retweets and nearly 7,000 likes, as well as a mixed response.

“But doesn’t that make the league so much less competitive?” wrote one fan.

“Spot on,” said another.

It’s ridiculous that teams are using it as an excuse with only one positive case.”

“The big clubs have spent a decade and hundreds of millions of pounds stockpiling the best young players, curtailing their careers and robbing the EFL of talent,” a third said.

“This is their chance.

They should be played.

“Or what’s the point?” says the narrator.

