Getafe 3-0 Valencia: Jorge Molina brace earns Getafe a dominant win

Veteran forward Jorge Molina scored two goals to lead Getafe to a dominant 3-0 victory over Valencia on Saturday, strengthening their hold on third place in the Spanish league.

Getafe continue to surpass expectations for the modest club from Madrid. Their fourth straight win give them a total of 42 points. Leaders Real Madrid have 49 and Barcelona have 46 before their respective matches on Sunday.

Getafe visit Barcelona’s Camp Nou in the next round.

Getafe had already produced several scoring chances while playing a suffocating defense to nullify Valencia before Molina knocked in a rebound to open the scoring in the 58th minute.

Molina put the result beyond doubt in the 67th with a brilliant solo effort.

The 37-year-old received the ball outside the area all alone and with three defenders between him and the goalkeeper. Instead of waiting for help, Molina surged past one defender and wrong-footed the remaining two with an elegant turn before firing home with his left foot.

Valencia played with 10 men for the final 12 minutes after Alessandro Florenzi was sent off with a direct red card when he cut down Marc Cucurella.

Forward Jaime Mata complete the demolition of Valencia in the 87th with his eighth league goal of the season.

Getafe’s budget is under 60 million euros (£51million), putting them in the middle of the financial power ranking of the 20-team league. That is compared to around 170 million euros for Valencia and more than 600 million euros (£510m) for Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Also on Saturday, Levante beat Leganes 2-0 at home to leave the visitors in the relegation zone.

Levante’s first victory in 2020 ended a four-game losing streak.