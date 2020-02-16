Getafe president Angel Torres would not block Angel Rodriguez move to Barcelona

Getafe president Angel Torres has admitted he would not stand in the way of striker Angel Rodriguez joining Barcelona as an emergency signing.

Angel, who has scored 13 goals in all competitions this season, is one of the options being considered by Barcelona if they are allowed to sign someone.

It follows long-term injuries to Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez, who have been ruled out for the season, and the departures of Abel Ruiz and Carles Perez in last month’s window.

The Nou Camp club are set to find out if they are allowed to sign a contracted player from another LaLiga club this month and Angel, who has a release clause of €10million (£8.4m) is a possibility.

And life has been made easier by Torres saying he wouldn’t block any approach made by Barcelona.

‘I could not refuse the move,’ Torres told Catalunya Radio as reported by Marca.

‘I have a good relationship with Barcelona and I have no problem with them. They have had the misfortune of having two strikers injured.

‘At this time no one in Barcelona has spoken to me. If there was any interest I would have known as I have a direct line with the president and with Ramon Planes [the assistant technical secretary].

‘I have told the player to be calm and keep scoring goals, which has to happen. He knows he would be the first to tell to say if there was any interest.

‘Who would not like to go to Barcelona? But now there is no news or indication that they will come to sign him.

‘The clause would not be a problem for them – it is €10m. We want to keep the player but additional money is always nice.

‘I would be upset to lose the player but we are ready for any situation.’

Angel, 32, has scored 39 goals for Getafe since joining from Real Zaragoza in 2017 and has helped fire the club into the Europa League this season.