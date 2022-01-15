‘Getting there’ – Emma Raducanu reveals that Covid ruined her Australian Open preparations, but she is unfazed.

EMMA RADUCANU admits that contracting Covid has ruined her preparations for the Australian Open.

Before Christmas, the British US Open champion tested positive in Abu Dhabi and spent ten days in hotel self-isolation.

The lack of training has taken its toll, and the 19-year-old was thrashed 6-0 6-1 by Elena Rybakina in her first match of the new season last week in Sydney.

She acknowledges that her limited preparation has been “far from ideal,” but she is looking forward to taking a free swing against American Sloane Stephens in the first round on Tuesday.

“It’s difficult to strike a balance between wanting to get out there and practice right away after coming out of isolation,” Raducanu said.

“If you do it with the hours after 20 days of doing nothing, you always start picking up small niggles.”

“All I’m trying to do is find that balance.”

I wasn’t able to practice as much the first week.

“However, after the match in Sydney, it was just interesting to see where I was at the time.”

“After that, I went out to the practice court to sharpen up a few things.”

“I actually believe I’m making progress.”

All I want to see is that I’m improving and that I’m feeling better.

I believe I’m getting there slowly but steadily.

“Perhaps because I haven’t played or trained as much as I would have liked over the last few months.”

“I don’t feel like I’m under any kind of stress.”

I’m just glad to be here and swinging.

“To play here, I had to overcome a few challenges.”

I just want to have a good time on the court.

“In Sydney, the result was unmistakably a lack of practice.”

I’ve probably spent about six or seven hours playing this game.

There aren’t any.

But I’m in good physical shape right now.”

It’s incredible to think Raducanu was revising for her A Level exams in her bedroom during the 2021 Australian Open.

It’s also amazing to consider that Stephens, 28, was only FOURTEEN years old when he won the US Open in 2017.

“I hit with her last year,” Raducanu explained.

She is a formidable foe.

Obviously, you don’t win a Grand Slam unless you’re extremely talented.

“It’ll undoubtedly be a difficult match.

I’m going to enjoy the match because I’ve worked so hard just to be here in this Grand Slam.”

Raducanu pokes fun at those who have questioned her various off-court activities in a new Nike commercial…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.