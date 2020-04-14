Ghana FA uses camping facility as isolation center in COVID-19 fight

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has actually provided its nationwide camping center to the Ghanaian government to use as an isolation center in the battle versus the COVID-19 pandemic.

This, in the wisdom of the exec council, is the GFA’s contribution to the fight against the unique coronavirus, the GFA claimed.

The Ghanaman football facility of quality, situated at Prampram, nearly 50km of the capital Accra, which was constructed to house nationwide football teams, has room to fit greater than 1000 individuals.

“Through our clinical committee, we have connected with the authorities to make them mindful that our center at Prampram is available for use,” said Prosper Harrison Addo, the GFA basic secretary.

“The facility of quality is spacious as well as we assume, the center can be of terrific assistance to the government in this tough time,” he claimed.

When approved, the center might serve people from the Greater Accra, Eastern, and Volta regions, taking right into factor to consider its tactical place.

The Ghanaian FA has actually been running projects across platforms to produce understanding because the initial COVID-19 case was reported in Ghana.

It has actually additionally suspended all football competitions as a precautionary measure.