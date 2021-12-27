Gianluca Vialli accepts the award for Italy’s team of the year at the Globe Awards in Dubai, just days after learning that his cancer has returned.

Gianluca Vialli accepts the award for Italy’s team of the year at the Globe Awards in Dubai, just days after revealing that his cancer has returned.

In the category of best national team of the year, Roberto Mancini’s European Championship-winning side came out on top.

Argentina, Brazil, World Cup holders France, and Morocco were beaten by them.

Following a dramatic penalty shootout at Wembley, Italy defeated England in the Euros final.

As a current member of their backroom staff, Vialli, who made 59 appearances for Italy, received the award in their honor.

However, it comes just days after the former striker revealed he is battling cancer for the second time.

Vialli, 57, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2017 and was given the green light in April 2020.

However, he has painfully admitted that his health issues have resurfaced.

“I feel good, but my journey is not yet complete,” he said at a London book launch.

“The unwelcome visitor, as I refer to it, is still with me, and I am currently in maintenance mode.”

“The tumor is still present; it is more visible at times and less so at others.

I’m going to keep fighting because I want to be here for a long time.

“I intend for you to have to deal with me for a long time.”

“I get my strength from my family, friends, and all of those who inspire me; I can’t thank them enough.”