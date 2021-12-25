Gianluigi Buffon, 43, is interested in a move to Mexico or MLS, but admits that if he had won the Champions League, he would have retired by now.

Before putting down his gloves for good, GIANLUIGI BUFFON wants to play in North America.

The Italian will turn 44 next month, but he still wants to improve and play on a regular basis.

Last summer, he returned to Parma, where he grew up, but a change of scenery could be on the cards.

‘I’d like to play in Mexico or the United States, but if I didn’t have the Champions League, I’d have already stopped,’ Buffon told TUDN.

“I’d like to perform in either Mexico or the United States.”

“I’d like to try these things, but we’ll see what happens.”

“If you ask me what I want to do in the future, the truth is that I haven’t decided whether I want to be a manager or a coach yet.”

Knowing me, all I want to do now is keep getting better.

“My competitive spirit is kept alive by not winning the Champions League.”

“Perhaps if I’d won the Champions League, I’d have retired by now because I’d have no more important goals to achieve.”

In his career, Buffon has won 28 trophies, including the World Cup, but he has yet to win a Champions League medal.

On three occasions, the goalkeeper has finished second in the competition, the most recent time being in 2017.

He even moved to Paris Saint-Germain a year after that defeat in the hopes of winning the coveted ‘big ears’ trophy, but he only left France with a Ligue 1 winners medal.

