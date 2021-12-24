Gianluigi Buffon, 43, is interested in a move to Mexico or MLS, but admits that if he had won the Champions League, he would have retired by now.

Gianluigi Buffon, 43, is interested in a move to Mexico or the MLS, but admits that if he had won the Champions League, he would have retired by now.

Before he hangs up his gloves for good, GIANLUIGI BUFFON wants to play in North America.

The Italian, who will turn 44 next month, is still eager to improve and play on a regular basis.

Last summer, he returned to Parma, where he began his career, but he could be in for even bigger adventures.

‘I’d like to play in Mexico or the United States, but if I didn’t have the Champions League, I’d have already stopped,’ Buffon told TUDN.

“I’d like to perform in Mexico or America.”

“These are things I’d like to try, but we’ll see how it goes.”

“If you ask me what I want to do in the future, the truth is that I don’t know whether I want to be a manager or a coach yet.”

Knowing me, all I want to do now is keep getting better.

“I keep my competitive spirit alive by not winning the Champions League.”

“Perhaps if I had won the Champions League, I would have already retired because there would be no more significant goals to achieve.”

Buffon has won 28 trophies in his career, including the World Cup, but has yet to win a Champions League medal.

The goalkeeper has finished second in the competition three times, the most recent time being in 2017.

He even moved to Paris St Germain a year after that defeat in the hopes of winning the coveted ‘big ears’ trophy, but he left France with only a Ligue Un winners medal.

