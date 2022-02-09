Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks to victory over the Lakers, scoring 44 points.

For the Bucks, Antetokounmpo contributes 14 rebounds and eight assists.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Late Tuesday, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points on 17-of-20 shooting to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 131-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bobby Portis finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds, while Antetokounmpo had 14 rebounds and eight assists.

The Bucks dominated the game from the start, leading by 22 points at halftime.

The Bucks won their fourth game in a row thanks to Khris Middleton’s 21 points.

LeBron James had 27 points and Anthony Davis had 22 points and nine rebounds for the losing team.

The Lakers also got 20 points from Malik Monk and 16 points from Stanley Johnson, who came off the bench.

Milwaukee has 35 wins and 21 losses in the Eastern Conference, placing them second.

In the Western Conference, the Lakers have a win-loss record of 26-29.

As a result,

109-114 in favor of the 76ers over the Suns.

133-112 in favor of the Atlanta Hawks over the Indiana Pacers

91-126 in favor of the Brooklyn Nets over the Boston Celtics.

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 135-109.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets: 110-97

116-86 in favor of the Dallas Mavericks over the Detroit Pistons.

The Denver Nuggets defeated the New York Knicks 132-115.

116-131 in favor of the Los Angeles Lakers over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trail Blazers: 95-113

114-134 in favor of the Sacramento Kings over the Minnesota Timberwolves