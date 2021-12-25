Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Christmas Day Game Status Has Been Revealed

The status of Giannis Antetokounmpo for the Christmas Day game has been revealed.

As is customary for Christmas Day, the NBA’s schedule is jam-packed with marquee matchups.

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks will play a fun Eastern Conference matchup this afternoon.

The status of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo for this afternoon’s game was updated earlier this morning by ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

For the past ten days, Antetokounmpo has been in the NBA’s health and safety protocol.

However, the good news is that he is expected to face the Celtics.

“Star Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks is expected to return to the lineup vs.

“Sources tell ESPN that Boston will play today (2:30 p.m. ET, ABC),” Wojnarowski said.

“After ten days in protocols, the two-time MVP had a strong workout on Friday and is expected to be available barring a setback.”

