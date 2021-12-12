Giannis scores the game-winning layup as the Bucks defeat the Hornets 127-125.

Giannis scores the game-winning layup as the Bucks beat the Hornets 127-125.

With a few seconds left, Giannis Antetokounmpo scores a layup in traffic to give the Bucks the win and ruin LaMelo Ball’s night.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ All-Star player Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-winning layup near the end of Wednesday’s 127-125 win over the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA.

The score was 125-125 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, but Antetokounmpo took over with two seconds remaining.

Antetokounmpo was slowed down by a Hornets player, but he still managed to score a driving layup to give the Bucks a two-point lead.

Miles Bridges, a small forward for the Hornets, was rushing to take a half-court shot without a timeout, but it hit the rim and went out.

After coming back from an 18-point deficit, the Bucks won 127-125 at home.

Antetokounmpo and his teammates also ruined LaMelo Ball’s career night as a Hornets point guard.

Ball, who is 20 years old, had his best game against the Bucks, scoring 36 points.

In addition, he tallied nine assists.

Antetokounmpo, who scored 40 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, was the game’s most important player.

In addition, he had nine assists.

The Bucks were victorious for the eighth time in a row.

Milwaukee finished third in the Eastern Conference with 14 wins and eight losses in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Charlotte is in ninth place in the East with a 13-11 win-loss record.

On Thursday, the Bucks will play the Toronto Raptors of Canada at Scotiabank Arena.

On Sunday, the Hornets will play the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in another away game.

– The results from Wednesday:

111-114 in favor of the Indiana Pacers over the Atlanta Hawks.

The Orlando Magic defeated the Denver Nuggets 108-103.

Minnesota Timberwolves 115, Washington Wizards 107.

88-87 in favor of the Celtics over the 76ers.

The Miami Heat defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 85-111.

127-125 in favor of the Milwaukee Bucks over the Charlotte Hornets

107-139, New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Houston Rockets 110-114.

115-124 Los Angeles Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings