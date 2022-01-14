Giants Fire Joe Judge: How Did He React?

Joe Judge’s Reaction to the Giants’ Decision to Fire Him

After a two-year tenure, the New York Giants parted ways with head coach Joe Judge on Tuesday.

Judge is the third Giants coach in as many years to be fired after just two seasons.

Despite his unceremonious exit after a 4-13 season that spiraled out of control in the final six weeks, Judge thanked the Giants, their fans, his players, and coaches in a statement to NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton.

“As I reflect on my time with the Giants, I want to express my deep gratitude for the opportunity to lead the team,” Judge said.

“Thank you to the Mara and Tisch families, the organization and amazing support staff, and the fans — proud, devoted fans who rival any sports fanbase in terms of passion and devotion.”

Having the opportunity to represent these individuals for the past two years has been an honor.

Thank you for continuing to support our team week after week.”

