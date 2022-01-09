Giants Make The Year’s Most Embarrassing Play

The New York Giants just executed what has to be the most humiliating play of the NFL’s regular season in 2021.

New York decided to run a quarterback sneak out of a heavy formation on 3rd and 9 late in the second quarter.

No, seriously.

The Giants were inside their own 5-yard line, so they decided to try to make room for a fourth-down punt.

For a team that has already been eliminated from playoff contention, this is a truly humiliating play call.

Here’s an example:

