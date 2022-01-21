Giga Chikadze, a UFC star, has been suspended INDEFINITELY and can only fight after an MRI scan.

Following his shocking loss to Calvin Kattar, GIGA CHIKADZE has been placed on indefinite medical leave.

Last weekend in Las Vegas, the flashy Georgian kickboxer faced fellow featherweight standout Kattar in the first UFC card of 2022.

However, he was the victim of a one-sided assault that left him with horrific facial cuts and bruising.

The Nevada Athletic Commission has suspended Chikadze indefinitely due to Kattar’s work, which included some nasty elbows.

Chikadze, 33, will not be allowed to compete or participate in any contact training until the commission clears him.

In the next two weeks, the former GLORY featherweight will have to undergo an MRI before being evaluated by a neurosurgeon.

Kattar, a member of the New England Cartel, was not spared a medical suspension despite his victory.

Due to a nasal fracture, the Bostonian could miss up to six months of action, though he could return sooner if an ENT doctor clears him.

The NAC has also banned him from competing until at least March 2, with no contact allowed until February 15.

Despite suffering his first octagon defeat at the hands of a virtuoso Kattar performance, Chikadze displayed tremendous courage.

And the Tbilisi titan is still convinced that he is a superior fighter to Kattar.

“I f****d up last night, but everything turned out fine,” he admitted.

It’s all about the adventure.

This has taught me a valuable lesson.

“I’m going to come back so much stronger next time.”

“I already pity my future opponents, so this one will teach me a lot.”

“Believe me when I say that.”

“Also, I think I’d win nine out of ten fights with this guy.”

That was the one I was going to lose, and it happened last night.

“It is what it is,” she says.

I made errors, and now I’m paying the price.

Everything is in order.

“Remember this nonsense, I’m unbreakable.”

Georgians are invincible.

This is how we fight until the end of the world.”

This weekend, the UFC returns to pay-per-view action with a heavyweight unification bout between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane, who are both undisputed and interim champions.

