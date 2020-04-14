Giovani dos Santos’ rival is defined for the 2nd date of the FIFA 20 e-league

It is the turn of the second representative for the e-league of FIFA 20 of The Eagles of America, he # 10 will be in charge of giving the first victory to our team against nothing more and nothing less than the UANL Tigers. However it was until today that those from the north appointed the player to represent them.

Without a doubt this will be the most attractive match of the day, because Nahuel Guzmán and Giovani dos Santos The faces will be seen in a game that promises to make sparks.

🎮The rivalry of the decade now in #eLigaMx⚽️ 💥@OfficialGio and @PatonGuzman

they will spark sparks in the #SobremesaFutbolera💥 🦅@America club 🆚@Official Tigers🐯

⏰3pm

📺#TUDN/@ MiCanal5

📱FB: TUDNMEX / YT: TUDN

Tthttps: //t.co/krExpcv8Cv#Yourhome| # TUDNTeAcompaña pic.twitter.com/FJTnoNtS3D – TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) April 13, 2020

Many of those close to Gio, highlight the potential that # 10 has under the command of the console, so surely with all this practice it will give a great match, the duel with Patón was announced on Wednesday from 3 pm by TUDN and Channel 5 on the second day of the recently invented competition to entertain the fans in the middle of the hiatus for COVID-19.