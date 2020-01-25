Giovani Lo Celso has shown he can be a game-changer for Tottenham in the post-Christian Eriksen era

One wait is nearly over, another definitely is. If there was any doubting that Giovani Lo Celso held the capacity to turn games for Tottenham in the post-Christian Eriksen era, then that debate is looking increasingly settled.

And how timely. The Eriksen saga is poised to conclude, and could even be done by the middle of the coming week if Inter Milan tie up the formalities of his move, so what an opportune moment for Lo Celso to come good. If the past four games tell us anything, it is that this Argentine already has.

That is not to be overburdensome and nor is it to labour an unhelpful and overly flattering comparison with Eriksen, who since 2013 has been one of the true gems of British football.

But equally there can be a justifiable surge in confidence over what Lo Celso can offer in his capacity to unpick locks. It took some time following his loan from Real Betis for British audiences to appreciate what he can do, but he has made it quite obvious since the first game in a run of four straight starts 11 days ago. In those fixtures against Middlesbrough, Watford, Norwich and now Southampton, he has been among the best on the pitch, or the best.

Jose Mourinho has not appeared certain of his best position – either part of the attacking three or the midfield three – but if his performance against Norwich showcased his deep-lying credentials, then in his more advanced position here he showed conclusive evidence of his attacking skill.

For that, witness his role in Son Heung-Min’s strike. It was quite brilliant contribution, coming in what otherwise had been a slow-burning of a performance in a slow-burner of a game. He took possession on the right and deep in his own half and via a combination of swings from Moussa Djenepo, James Ward-Prowse and Michael Obafemi, he rode no fewer than five challenges and covered around 50 yards of ground before releasing the penultimate pass in the move that made the goal.

A moment later he took a pass in the tightest of spaces, surrounded by two men, and turned what might have been a slippery situation into an attack with the calmest of passes to Harry Winks. He is that kind of player – one with an instinct and temperament to survive congested areas but also one who can defend. His tackle on Sofiane Boufal at 1-1 was near enough perfect, and also followed with a burst past two men.

The fact he then wasted the pass shows the work the 23-year-old needs to do, but by game he appears an important player for Mourinho, who continues to tinker with that midfield at every opportunity.

If there is a frustration, it is the continuation of Lo Celso’s trend to overreact to challenges. Three times in this game, through clashes with Jan Bednarek, Kevin Danso and Ryan Bertrand, he was excessive in expressions of pain. Each time he continued playing.

If he does much more of that, he will get a reputation which might overshadow his progression as a player. That would be unfortunate.