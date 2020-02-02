Giovani Lo Celso wants to follow in the footsteps of Ricky Villa and Ossie Ardiles at Tottenham

Giovani Lo Celso is keen to continue the rich Argentinian legacy at Tottenham after making his loan deal from Real Betis permanent this week.

Hailing from Rosario, Lionel’s Mess’s hometown, the midfielder is well aware of the significance Argentina has played in Tottenham’s history.

‘There are have been many Argentinians in the past at Tottenham and they have always represented Argentina in the best manner and left a great imprint on the club here,’ said Lo Celso.

‘The fans still talk about Ossie Ardiles and Ricky Villa and of course Mauricio Pochettino carried that on for so many years. Now it’s up to us to continue this tradition and we need to be worthy of all these wonderful players of the past.’

Given that Pochettino is also from Rosario it is perhaps surprising that only now, under Jose Mourinho, is he beginning to thrive, seemingly first choice in recent weeks under the new manager.

‘It’s true that in the beginning it wasn’t so easy for me. I was coming to a new league, a new language, a new culture – and then I got injured shortly after arriving,’ he said.

‘But right now I couldn’t feel better and that’s thanks to the welcome I received and all the support from the technical staff as well. So I’m just enjoying my game at the moment and being able to contribute to what the club are doing.’