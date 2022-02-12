Giovanni van Bronckhorst is pleased with Aaron Ramsey’s first Rangers start in the Annan Scottish Cup victory.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst was pleased with Aaron Ramsey’s first Rangers start in the Annan Scottish Cup win.

Ramsey played for an hour before being replaced as the Gers beat their League Two opponents 3-0 to advance to the next round.

In the 3-0 Scottish Cup win against Annan Athletic at Galabank, Giovanni van Bronckhorst was pleased to give Aaron Ramsey his first Rangers start.

Before the fifth-round tie against the League Two side, the on-loan Juventus midfielder had made two substitute appearances, and he came through an hour in a completely different visiting side before being replaced by Alex Lowry.

The Light Blues were in command by that point, thanks to goals from fit-again defender Filip Helander and attackers Kemar Roofe and Fashion Sakala, with the 31-year-old Wales international putting the ball in the net before the break only to be flagged offside.

“You can see that Aaron wants to play football and enjoy it,” van Bronckhorst said ahead of Thursday’s Europa League tie against Borussia Dortmund.

In the first half, you could see this.

“He was pleading for the ball and looking for openings.”

He scored a goal, but he was on the wrong side of the goal line.

“I’m happy for him to play for an hour because he looked so lively.”

“I’m also glad Helander is back and (Steven) Davis is getting more playing time.”

“At the end, we brought in some young players, and Mateusz (Zukowski) made a fantastic debut.”

“It was very important for me because it was my first start in a long time,” Ramsey said of the opportunity to improve his fitness.

“I knew I’d be rusty, but I’m glad I got 60 minutes in the legs again.”

I’m in a good mood at the moment.

“I’m building everything week by week, and hopefully I’ll be able to start helping the team on a more regular basis.”

I’m glad to be back, and I’m looking forward to getting back to playing football.”

Despite replacing the entire starting 11 from the team that defeated Hibs in midweek, the Scottish champions put in a professional performance to advance to the draw on Monday night.

“We wanted to start really well,” Van Bronckhorst said. “If you play well from the start, you can decide the match, and that’s exactly what we did in the first half.”

“Despite the wind and rain, I’m pleased with the outcome and the players who participated.”

