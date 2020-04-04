Girondins de Bordeaux main sponsor “suspends contract until further notice”

Benoit Costil, the goalkeeper of the Girondins de Bordeaux whose jersey is decorated with the sponsor Bistro Régent. (Drawing) – Daniel Vaquero / SIPA

However, the disciplinary committee does not currently sit. But the Girondins de Bordeaux have just issued a provisional suspension. This comes from its main sponsor Bistro Régent. The company temporarily suspended its partnership.

CEO Marc Vanhove explains this to AFP, confirming

information from The Team: the Girondins “owe us a performance that they cannot currently assume since they do not play. Insofar as they cannot give us their service, we suspend the contract until further notice, until we have the dates of resumption, that we know that it will resume, if it resumes

because we are not sure that it will resume ”.

The CEO of Bistro Régent, a chain of more than 150 restaurants across France, made this decision on March 23, before the payment of the April monthly payment. “Behind, there was Canal +, BeIN, the Accor group, not to mention those we haven’t heard of” who did the same thing, he recalls. “It is quite obvious that, having no more benefits, everyone is forced to suspend, it seems so logical to me and it is a case of force majeure.”

“With UBB, everything is already paid”

The contract between the Girondins and the Bistro Régent runs until 2023 for a maximum amount of 10 million euros over 4 years, it fluctuates according to the Girondins’ classification at the end of the season. Contacted, the Girondins, plagued by a significant structural deficit, did not “wish to comment”.

Regarding the partnership which links Bistro Régent to the Bordeaux-Bègles rugby club, leader of the Top 14 before the end of the competitions, Marc Vanhove wanted to be more reassuring. “With UBB, everything is already paid for. We’ll see later if they don’t finish the season, trying to be united. But when it’s not paid, it’s different. “