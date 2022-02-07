Giroud’s second-half goals propel AC Milan past Inter, tightening the Serie A race.

AC Milan is one point behind city rivals Inter Milan in third place with 52 points.

ANKARA

The Serie A title race was tightened after AC Milan defeated Inter Milan 2-1 in the derby, with Olivier Giroud scoring twice on the road.

French striker Olivier Giroud’s second-half goals lifted AC Milan to third place at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, while Ivan Perisic scored for the hosts.

As a result of Theo Hernandes’ red card in stoppage time, the winning team was reduced to ten men.

In other matches, Napoli defeated Venezia 2-0, while Juventus defeated Verona 2-0.

Atalanta, who had been in good form, were defeated 2-1 at home by Cagliari.

Inter Milan remained in first place with 53 points, despite having a game in hand.

Juventus is in fourth place with 45 points, one point behind the leaders.

La Liga is a Spanish football league.

Real Madrid defeated Granada 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Marco Asensio’s goal gave the home team a narrow victory, bringing their total to 53 points.

Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 4-2 at Camp Nou, while Sevilla drew 0-0 with Osasuna at El Sadar.

Real Madrid leads La Liga with 48 points, followed by Sevilla (47 points) and Real Betis (40 points).

With 38 points, Barca is in fourth place with a game in hand.

Ligue 1 is the top league in France.

With a 5-1 win over Lille, Paris Saint-Germain extended their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 13 points.

Nice lost 1-0 to Clermont, while Olympique Marseille defeated Angers 5-2.

With 56 points, Paris Saint-Germain leads the table, followed by Olympique Marseille (43 points) and Nice (42 points).

German Football League

Bayern Munich defeated RB Leipzig 3-2 at Allianz Arena, with Robert Lewandowski scoring his 24th goal.

Union Berlin was defeated 2-0 by Augsburg, while Bayer Leverkusen stunned Borussia Dortmund with a 5-2 victory on the road.

Bayern Munich leads the Bundesliga with 52 points, nine points ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

With 38 points, Bayer Leverkusen are in third place.