Gisele reveals a key decision she had to make early on with Tom Brady.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have been married for more than a decade, with multiple children and several Super Bowl victories under their belts, but the couple’s relationship was put to the test early on.

The happy couple faced a major decision early in their relationship, as documented in Brady’s documentary Man in the Arena.

In 2007, Brady was expecting a child with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Brady and Bundchen’s relationship was still in its early stages at the time.

“How is this all going to play out?” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback admitted.

Meanwhile, Gisele had to make a big decision of her own.

Could she see herself devoting her life to Brady and everything he brought with him?

Yes, of course.

“I just thought to myself, ‘I’ve never met a guy as sweet, gentle, and honorable as him.’

You know how he is.

“I felt like, ‘Oh, I think I’ll have to think about this,'” Bündchen explained.

“If you choose this, you’re choosing to have this child for the rest of your life, and his mother and all of this, you’re choosing to have this child for the rest of your life.”

Because of it, Brady admitted, the relationship grew stronger.

“We learned about who I was and who she was at a very young age, so our relationship was built on a really strong foundation,” Brady said.

“You know, we were all in this together.”

