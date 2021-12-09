Glasgow City Council will conduct a review of sanitary provision regulations.

After a councillor called for more action on ‘period dignity,’ the review will look into ensuring that all licensed outdoor events have sanitary waste bins.

Glasgow City Council will review the rules and regulations that ensure sanitary waste bins are provided at all licensed outdoor events.

Susan Aitken, the council leader, has requested that the policy be reviewed to see if sanitary facilities can be made mandatory at smaller, non-licensed events.

During Thursday’s full council meeting, councillor Cecilia O’Lone asked the mayor if the administration would consider making the necessary policy changes to ensure that all future outdoor event contracts include enough toilets with sanitary bins.

“I am sure you will be as surprised as I was that there is currently no requirement for this,” said Councillor O’Lone, “and agree with me that period dignity should allow for used sanitary products to be disposed of hygienically and without embarrassment.”

Ms. Aitken informed colleagues that there are currently a number of conditions that must be met for outdoor events on council land.

“Suitable and sufficient sanitary provision is captured under the environmental health licensing conditions,” she explained.

“I’ve requested that these factors be reconsidered.

“Sanitary bins are a standard part of the order with contractors for Glasgow Life events, so bins are placed in each individual cubicle or the area near the sinks.”

Councillor O’Lone also mentioned that she had received complaints about lack of sanitary facilities at outdoor events.

“I believe we should go above and beyond the specific requirements and include additional bins,” she said.

“Is there any place where we can say we’ll set a higher bar?”

“It’s difficult to comment without knowing what specific bins you’re talking about,” said Councillor Susan Aitken, “but as I said, the conditions of licence can be amended.”

“This requirement does not apply to events that are not licensed, and I have asked officers to look into that.”

“Unlike larger licensed events, smaller events may not have the resources to provide sanitary facilities.”