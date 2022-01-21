Glasgow weather: Hail and sleet are expected as temperatures drop to below freezing.

Glasgow weather: Hail and sleet are expected as temperatures drop to near freezing.

Just when you think the sleet has passed us by, it reappears.

Sleet and hail are expected to fall in Glasgow at the beginning of next month, according to BBC weather forecasters.

Just when you thought the snow had disappeared, it appears to have reappeared, with February’s first week bringing colder weather.

The city will see sleet and hail showers next month, with lows of only 3C, according to BBC weather forecasters.

The sleet is expected to begin as early as 4 a.m. on Wednesday (February 2) and last all night.

This is expected to last until 9 a.m., when the sleet will turn to hail.

This will go on from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. the following day.

After that, the night is expected to be mostly dry, with a few light rain showers but nothing too heavy.

The sleet returns around 3 a.m. on Thursday (February 3) and is expected to last until 10 a.m.

Thankfully, the sleet will not be excessive, and no one will be trapped by a heavy downpour, but drivers should exercise caution due to the slippery surfaces.

Tonight and this afternoon:

A few clearer spells are possible in eastern parts, but it will be a cloudy night with patchy light rain and drizzle, especially in western and northern parts.

4 °C is the minimum temperature.

Weekend:

Generally cloudy, with some brighter spells possible in the east, and some rain or drizzle, possibly more persistent across Argyll for a time around midday.

A gentle breeze from the southwest.

Temperatures will reach a high of 10 degrees Celsius.

Sunday to Tuesday’s forecast:

Mostly cloudy, with the east getting the best of any brighter spells, and rain and drizzle, which will be more persistent across Argyll on Monday and Tuesday.