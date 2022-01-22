Glasgow weather: Sleet is predicted for the first week of February in Glasgow.

While light rain showers and some sunny intervals are forecast for parts of Glasgow, the first week of February is also expected to bring sleet, with lows of just 2C.

Despite the fact that the nights are getting lighter and the weather is getting (slightly) better, the month is still going to start off cold.

This cold spell is expected to last well into February.

Looking ahead to next month, BBC weather forecasters predict that sleet will begin to fall on the city starting at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, February 1.

It will continue until around 10 a.m., when rain will take over and continue with light shower intervals throughout the day.

These light rain showers – with a few sunny intervals – are expected to last both days between the first and fourth.

Even without the sleet, the week is set to be chilly, with an average high of 6C and a low of 2C.

However, as we approach Thursday (February 3) at around 9 p.m., the sleet will pick up once more.

It will continue through the night, as it did at the beginning of the month, and will end at 11 a.m. the next morning (February 4).

The BBC has only predicted snow until 5 a.m. on February 5, but it is expected to return at 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. on the same day.

Tonight and this evening:

Cloudy, with light rain and drizzle in patches, but mostly dry by midnight.

Overnight, it will be mostly dry, with clear spells developing toward the end of the night.

3 °C minimum

Monday:

A bright morning with some sunny spells, particularly in the south and east.

In the afternoon, Argyll will gradually become cloudier, with patches of light rain and drizzle.

Winds from the southwest are becoming more refreshing.

Temperatures reached a high of 9 degrees Celsius.

Monday through Wednesday’s forecast:

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, with some light rain, but brighter in the south.

On Wednesday, it will be windier, with more persistent, sometimes heavy rain, followed by blustery showers.