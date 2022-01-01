Glasgow ushers in the year 2022 with a slew of new-year babies.

New year babies make an appearance as Glasgow welcomes the year 2022.

Beautiful little Henry Kim and Aiden Black were the first babies born at the city’s Princess Royal Maternity Hospital this year, much to their parents’ delight.

In 2022, some Scots welcomed new members into their families, kicking off the new year with a bang.

Aiden was born to Nicola McCann and her partner Jamie Black at the Princess Royal Maternity Hospital in Glasgow at 12 a.m.

Aiden weighed 3lb 8oz when he was born seven weeks early, and hospital staff say he’s doing well.

In less than 20 minutes, Halie Chrisman and Kunwoo Kim gave birth to a second boy at the same hospital.

Henry was born at 19 minutes past midnight, weighing 7 pounds.

Wishaw General Hospital’s staff assisted in the delivery of Elleanor-Rae Yardley at nine minutes past midnight.

Sara Yardley and Darren Thomson were overjoyed when she arrived healthy and weighing 7lb 14.5oz.

