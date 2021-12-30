Glasgow will experience’spring-like’ weather over Hogmanay, with temperatures reaching 13°C.

Glasgow will have’spring-like’ weather over Hogmanay, with temperatures reaching 13°C.

It’s shaping up to be an unusually mild New Year’s Eve, with forecasters predicting that we won’t need our ‘warmest clothing’ if we go outside.

As the year draws to a close, hats and scarves are staying in the closet as Scotland experiences a period of spring-like weather.

On Wednesday, temperatures in some parts of the country hovered in the mid-teens, with forecasters predicting a record-breaking finish to 2021.

Temperatures in Glasgow are expected to be around 10° on Hogmanay, rising to an unusual 13° on New Year’s Day.

Temperatures were above average, according to a Met Office spokesman, who added, “We should be around 8C or 9C this time of year really.”

During this period of milder weather, he said, people are unlikely to need their warmest clothing.

“I’m guessing people won’t be raiding their full winter wardrobes over the next few days – I’m guessing the thermals won’t be needed.”

“I think it’ll be a personal choice whether people wear t-shirts or jumpers.”

The highest temperature recorded by the Met Office on Wednesday was 15.7 degrees at Exeter Airport in Devon, followed by 15.6 degrees at St James’ Park in London.

He predicted that these temperatures would be seen in southern England in September or mid-April.

“It’s more of an autumn-spring temperature than a winter temperature,” says the weatherman. “It’s not the mildest December we’ve ever seen, but it’s certainly milder than you’d expect this time of year.”

According to a Met Office spokesman, the December record for England was 17.7°C in 1985, while the UK-wide record was 18.7°C in Scotland in 2019.

“No records today,” he said, “but the one we’re keeping an eye on is the New Year’s Eve one because it’s slightly lower, 14.8C, so if we get a similar temperature to today on New Year’s Eve, that record will be broken, but the December records, it doesn’t look like we’ll beat them.”

The next few days will see similar temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees Celsius, according to the spokesman, but after New Year’s Day, temperatures may begin to drop, with bank holiday Monday expected to be cooler.

The Met Office reported that temperatures in France and parts of Spain were also unusually warm for this time of year.