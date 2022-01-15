Glasgow’s ‘Sky Line’ cable car system, which could help the city’s traffic problems.

Glasgow’s ‘Sky Line’ cable car system, which has the potential to alleviate the city’s traffic woes.

The revolutionary transportation proposal was designed by architecture graduate Caragh Mccallum, and we think it would be a fantastic addition to the city!

Back in August of 2020, we were astounded by a Glasgow architecture graduate’s novel solution to the city’s well-known transportation problems: an incredible ‘Sky Line’ cable car that would run throughout the city.

Caragh Mccallum, a Masters of Advanced Architectural Design graduate from Strathclyde University, created the proposal, which was featured in a 2020 Architecture Fringe event, which promotes new work and emerging practice in Scotland.

The proposal, titled ‘Glasgow’s Transport Revolution: Reconnecting A City,’ aimed to regenerate and connect Glasgow’s ‘failing’ transportation network, primarily as a link to connect areas within the city center, while also providing a sustainable alternative to harmful road transportation.

The proposal advocated for the construction of a building network around the city center’s perimeter boundary, with a centralised intermodal transport hub building facilitating the city’s population and removing automobility from the direct city centre within the boundary.

It would do so via the ‘Sky Line,’ which would connect to several strategically located ‘Gateway’ buildings throughout the city that would serve as initial sub-hubs, allowing car users to drop off their vehicles and connecting to a central main terminus on the site of Buchanan Street Station.

The cable car system would include a circle line inspired by Glasgow’s famous subway and specially designed ‘pylons’ to create a new mode of transportation in Glasgow – one inspired by the Finnieston Crane and the Titan Crane in Clydebank – as well as the benefit of allowing Glaswegians to see the city from a different perspective from above.

“My inspiration was drawn from the history of Glasgow’s transport network, specifically its innovative tram system,” Caragh told Glasgow Live at the time.

“After completing my fourth-year dissertation on railway architecture in Scotland, I discovered a passion for all things transportation, and research into the field became a top priority for me.”

The trams, I discovered, were a vital lifeline for the people of Glasgow, both inside and outside the city center.

“I discovered that the trams had grown in size.”

