Glazer ‘standing firm’ on Sancho stance at Man Utd, not Woodward

Joel Glazer is not keen on Man Utd meeting Borussia Dortmund’s demands for Jadon Sancho this summer as negotiations continue, according to reports.

Sancho has bagged 20 goals and provided 18 assists in all competitions this season and those performances have led to Man Utd making him their primary target.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with Sancho over the last year or so but any deal now looks unlikely with Dortmund saying he will stay until the end of the season.

There have been doubts raised as to whether Man Utd need to bring him in at all, while a number of alternatives have reportedly been mulled over.

And now The Athletic have shed further light on negotiations between Dortmund and Man Utd with ‘a gap in valuation, salary and agent fees’ remaining.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and head of corporate development Matt Judge have been leading the negotiations for Sancho but it is Glazer who is ‘standing firm on United’s position’.

Glazer ‘has expressed reluctance to reach Dortmund’s €120 million asking price, plus the additional costs of salary and commission that are said to be significant’.

The article in The Athletic adds: ‘Insiders think Sancho is worth €120 million, even in this climate, because of the potential decade of football before him.’