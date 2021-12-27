Glen Johnson mocks Brendan Rodgers’ “three envelopes” trick and declares his desire to be Jose Mourinho.

Glen Johnson mocks Brendan Rodgers’ “three envelopes” trick and declares his ambition to be Jose Mourinho.

During his time at Liverpool, GLEN JOHNSON stomped on Brendan Rodgers’ motivational techniques.

When Rodgers arrived at Anfield in 2012, he used the ‘three envelope’ trick, which Sir Alex Ferguson used to try to get more out of the team.

In the infamous fly-on-the-wall documentary ‘Being Liverpool,’ the technique was demonstrated.

Rodgers showed his players three envelopes and explained that he had written down the names of three players he thought would let Liverpool down that season and then placed the names inside the envelopes.

However, Johnson, who spent three years on Merseyside with Leicester manager Nigel Pearson, revealed that the ruse backfired because he didn’t believe it.

“I remember looking around like ‘is he f*****g serious?” he said to The Kick Off in 2019.

“And you can bet your bottom dollar that every single one of those envelopes was empty.”

“After that, it was more of a ‘trying to elicit a reaction’ speech.”

“And then hoping that by the end of the season, everyone has forgotten about that meeting and that no one brings it up.”

Along with the dubious trick, Johnson chastised Rodgers for attempting too hard to imitate Jose Mourinho, from whom he had learned so much.

“It sort of stems from when he was Mourinho’s understudy at Chelsea,” he added.

“He has so many mannerisms that he almost appears to be trying to be Mourinho at times.”

“You can tell when someone is trying too hard when their words don’t have the same impact.”