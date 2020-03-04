Goalkeeper saves FIVE penalties to help fourth-tier Saarbrucken set up German Cup semifinal with Bayern Munich (VIDEO)

Saarbrucken became the first ever fourth-tier team to reach the German Cup semifinals as goalkeeper Daniel Batz saved an incredible FIVE penalties in their team’s 7-6 shootout win over Bundesliga outfit Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Batz saved one penalty during normal time as the game ended 1-1 and then made four more stunning stops during the shootout to help his team set up a clash with giants Bayern.

Home team Saarbrucken took the lead in the first half when Tobias Janicke scored, and looked on course to win in normal time when Batz saved an 83rd-minute penalty, diving low to his right to keep out Rouwen Hennings’ effort.

But luck then favored Fortuna as they forced extra time when Mathias Jorgensen equalized with a last-minute header.

The scores stayed level in extra time, sending proceedings to a shootout which set the stage for more heroics from Batz.

Saarbrucken missed three of their efforts, but the 29-year-old Batz kept out spot-kicks from Kenan Karaman, Kevin Stoger, Matthias Zimmermann and Jorgensen to send his team through.

“Daniel Batz. The man. The myth. The legend,” the German Cup Twitter account wrote, sharing the keeper’s remarkable feat and adding a GOAT emoji for good measure.

Fans were loving it as well, hailing the stopper as “Batzman.”

Genious BATzMAN. — Hans-Joachim Kleist (@hjkleist) March 3, 2020

Daniel Batz – the first goalkeeper to save 4️⃣ penalties in a #DFBPokal shootout ⛔1. FC Saarbrücken – the first fourth-division side to reach the #DFBPokal semi-finals 🍒What a night for @ersterfcs 🍾 pic.twitter.com/5F4JRXjJuq — The DFB-Pokal (@DFBPokal_EN) March 3, 2020

Saarbrucken will next face holders Bayern, who beat Schalke 1-0 in Tuesday night’s other cup contest.

Wednesday will see Bayer Leverkusen meet Union Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt host Werder Bremen in the remaining quarterfinals.