Goalkeeper tears ACL and writhes in pain as opponents score into an empty net, eliciting outrage.

When DEPORTIVO TOLUCA WOMEN scored against Atletico San Luis, they showed poor sportsmanship.

San Luis goalkeeper Stefani Jimenez went to collect a loose ball in the 34th minute when the incident occurred.

And what about fair play? @TolucaFemenil’s players took advantage of Stefani Jiménez’s injury as a goalkeeper for the @AtletiDeSLPFem.

Jimenez was not under any immediate threat, but as she took a touch of the ball, she twisted her knee horribly.

And, to make matters worse, despite being close to the touchline, the ball did not roll out of play.

Toluca’s Mariel Roman was able to pick up the ball and cross for Stephanie Baz, who had the easy task of tapping the ball into an empty net to give her team a 1-0 lead.

The incident enraged San Luis players, who went to help Jimenez, who was rolling around in pain, while others protested the referee for allowing the goal to stand.

Jimenez limped off the field, but her ACL was ruptured, and she could be out for three weeks.

The shot-stopper has already returned to the gym to continue her rehab and has posted videos of her progress on Instagram.

“I want to thank you all for your messages of support,” she said on the platform.

“I’ll need surgery, and I’ll do everything I can to get back to normal as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, fans on social media expressed their displeasure with Toluca’s use of the advantage to score, despite San Luis’s 2-2 draw in the Liga MX Femenil match.

“The referee should have stopped the play, first and foremost is the integrity of the players,” one supporter wrote on Twitter.

“What happened was unfair, both Toluca’s responsibility for failing to play fairly and the arbitration in the Liga MX Femenil,” another added.

“Those players have no shame,” a third said. “They put on the lowest level.”

