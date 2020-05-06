Golf courses open to everyone from May 11 • Golf.nl

At tonight’s press conference, Prime Minister Rutte announced that non-contact outdoor sports, such as golf and tennis, can be enjoyed recreationally by anyone from May 11. Golf competitions are not yet possible until further notice.

The announcement that the golf courses can therefore be open to everyone again came a little faster than expected. After the previous relaxation of the measures taken by the government because of the corona virus, which allowed golf for young people up to the age of 18 on golf courses, the next relaxation did not appear until 19 May at the earliest. But after tonight it is clear that the golf courses can already open on May 11 to now also allow adult golfers. The condition is that there is permission from the municipality to which the golf course belongs.

“It is good news for golf that we can all play golf again from 11 May, in accordance with the guidelines that have been drawn up for this,” said NGF director Jeroen Stevens. “Perhaps not always visible to the outside world, but we have worked hard with many parties in the golf world to enable us to practice our sport again. However, we never wanted to lose sight of the health and safety interests of all Dutch people. “

Parallel to the lobby, those parties also prepared for a full “restart”. Stevens: “In recent times we have also put a lot of work in preparing for this moment, which has now officially become May 11. I am convinced that the golf courses and clubs will be ready, with well-developed protocols and all the associated measures. As a golf sport, we now also have an important responsibility to show that we can adhere to measures and guidelines and still enjoy our sport. “

Golf from May 11 must therefore meet a number of conditions, such as keeping one and a half meters apart. This will become even more clear in the coming days. However, the protocols containing the guidelines and conditions have already been worked out in quite some detail in recent days.

The catering on golf courses will remain closed for a while. Terraces and restaurants are allowed to open again on 1 June under certain conditions, but it is still unclear whether the catering facilities at sports facilities are included.

By strictly adhering to the guidelines, we can show that golf is 100 percent “1.5 meter society proof” and we prevent people from becoming infected with the corona virus through golf. As Prime Minister Rutte said on 6 May: “We can only unlock the Netherlands if everyone continues to behave sensibly.”

