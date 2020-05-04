Golf courses take big stride forward towards reopening in May

The reopening of golf courses in the UK next month has taken a huge step forward after proposals put forward by the game’s authorities received an enthusiastic welcome at government level.

As Sportsmail exclusively revealed on Monday, it will mean a radical rethink of golf club life. The measures we listed, and now confirmed by the R&A in a document they submitted on behalf of all the interested parties include: a maximum of two players for each tee-time, and players must remain 6ft apart; bookings must be made online, in ten minute intervals; a strong recommendation of social golf only, while clubhouses will remain closed, as will practice grounds.

Flagsticks will remain but carry a notice stressing they must not be touched, while bunker rakes and seating areas will have to be removed.

Clubs throughout the UK have been receiving advance notice of the lengthy list of guidelines in order for them to prepare. The details are also published on the R&A website.

The government are due to announce a review of the lockdown on May 7. If there is any room for relaxation, the game is increasingly confident that it will get the green light, with a hoped-for opening in the middle of next month.

Craig Tracey, chair of the UK Parliament’s All-Party Group, was suitably impressed by the game’s collaborative efforts. ‘I believe golf can and should return quickly,’ he said.