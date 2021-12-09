Gonzalo Plata, a Premier League transfer target, apologizes profusely after a drink-driving accident injures two people and admits he could face jail time.

Gonzalo Plata, a Premier League transfer target, apologizes profusely after a drunk-driving accident injures two people and admits he may face jail time.

After crashing into a taxi and injuring two people, including a woman passenger, just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, the 22-year-old Ecuadorian international was found to be more than twice over the drink-drive limit.

At the time, he was with an unnamed footballer from Numancia, a team based in Soria, near Valladolid in northern Spain.

Plata, who is currently on loan from Sporting Lisbon to Ronaldo Nazario’s Real Valladolid, revealed yesterday that he had spoken to the two casualties following his ‘bad act.’

“The two people who were hurt are okay,” the winger, who has been linked with Leicester, explained.

“I just spoke with them.”

“I had to face the facts.”

What I did was not acceptable, especially as a football player.

“I had a bad day yesterday thinking about what might have happened to the two people in the taxi and my friend.”

“I understand things could have gone a lot worse.

What happened has no justification.

Knowing I had to show up for training and letting myself get carried away with nightlife was a bad act on my part.

“People have put their faith in me, and I sincerely apologize for what happened.”

He went on to apologize to the people of Valladolid, Ecuador, as well as his family, including his adoring mother, who he admitted’must be suffering as a result of what is going on.’

After returning to training for the first time since the incident on Wednesday morning, Plata made a statement at a press conference.

As he walked past them, teammates lined up in a row on either side of him, taking turns slapping him on the back of the neck.

Given that two people were taken to the hospital, some social media users called the players’ playful response “bad taste,” with one fan saying, “If they want to do something like that, they should do it in the dressing room rather than in front of the cameras.”

“Real Valladolid deplores the attitude of its player Gonzalo Plata, who, according to the information received, suffered a car accident this morning in the center of the city,” Real Valladolid said in a hard-hitting statement after news of Plata’s 6.45 a.m. drink-driving smash in the heart of Valladolid on Wednesday.

Promised to launch an internal investigation and take appropriate disciplinary action once all the facts were gathered…

